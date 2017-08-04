We can't imagine who he's talking about...

Love Island is over for another year (we’re still not over it) – which means this year’s contestants have been busy signing BIG money fashion deals, making public appearances and of course, promoting things on Instagram.

And the biggest culprits for social #spon posts have to be Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – who seem to bee driving even the most devoted LI fans up the wall.

From watches to beauty products – there’s nothing these two won’t advertise, which hasn’t down too well with their followers who have mercilessly mocked the pair over the past few weeks.

Especially after Jess decided to advertise some curling tongs that weren’t plugged in…

But there’s one man who definitely won’t be following in their footsteps, and that’s controversial Islander, Jonny Mitchell who’s said he’d ‘rather keep his integrity’. Er… ouch!

Speaking to OK! Online, Jonny said: ‘I do want to be quite tasteful going forward, I’m not going to be doing the skinny teas and protein ads because it’s not something that I’m comfortable in doing.

‘I want to keep my integrity, I don’t want to promote things that I’m genuinely not into.’ The Essex lad added: ‘I think if I actually use a product I like and they said would you mind promoting that, then yes of course I’ll do it, but I want to keep my identity intact.’ Although the former LI lothario – who dated runner-up Camilla Thurlow and Tyla Carr during his time in the villa – did try and back-track slightly, claiming he didn’t think Jess and Dom should stop doing it… Jonny said: ‘I’m not going to criticise those that are doing it, they’ve all got their own motives’. Before giving one final dig: ‘But to be honest I don’t need the money.’ BURN!



Jonny’s harsh words might not go down too well with his former Islanders – although we highly doubt it’s going to stop their incessant Insta posting…