It looks like Jonny is well and truly over Tyla Carr...

After being dumped from earlier this week, star of Love Island Jonny Mitchell insisted he would be waiting for Tyla Carr when she landed back in England.

But, in a not-so-surprising turn of events, just two days later Tyla was seen telling her fellow islanders how she really felt about Jonny.

She said: ‘He was like, “I’ll wait for you on the outside”. But I just didn’t reply.’ Tyla then confessed to wanting to couple up with hunky Mike Thalassitis when he returned to the villa…

Don’t worry though, guys: it looks Jonny has found comfort in the form of fellow dumped contestant Chyna Ellis!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Jonny shared a series of selfies with the pretty blonde and wrote: ‘Reunited with this amazing girl! @chynaellis_’

It’s unclear where Jonny and Tyla were hanging out, but they seemed to be having a great time together…

Hours before meeting up with her, Jonny shared a snap of him with brother Tom and his friends, writing: ‘Thanks to my incredible brother for looking after my social media while I was away.

‘And thanks to my friends for having my back through the hard times. It’s great to be back, I miss everyone in the villa and wish them all the best but it’s great to be back in the real world again. Thank you for all your love and support throughout this journey. It’s been emotional.’

It’s been even more emotional for us, Jonny…

While Jonny has been getting to grips with life on the outside again, fan favourite Chris Hughes was last night praised by a mental health organisation for showing emotion and crying on camera.