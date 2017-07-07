Fans of the show think Jonny got exactly what he deserved...

Is it just us, or is Love Island getting more dramatic by the day?

Not only did loved-up pair Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood look like they were heading for a break up on Thursday night, but everyone’s favourite couple, Marcel Sommerville and Gabby Allen also faced a fiery fall out.

However it was new boy Theo Campbell who really riled up the villa when he made a play for TWO of the coupled up ladies – Montana Brown and Tyla Carr.

Read: All the Latest TV news

And while neither Islanders seemed to be won over by his *uh-hem* charms… Theo’s outrageous flirting didn’t go down too well with the girls’ other halves, namely Jonny Mitchell – which led to a HUGE argument.

Yup, things KICKED OFF after the mischievous Team GB athlete told Jonny he was going to try and win over Tyla with Theo being branded ‘sly’ and a ‘snake’. Eeek!

More: Shut up! This TOWIE star is heading into the Love Island villa…

Jonny raged at the newbie: ‘You’ve been telling me all day you don’t want Tyla, so I’m a bit f**king surprised to hear what you’re saying to her.’



Before bringing Montana’s partner, Alex Beattie over to back him up that Theo had lied about who he was interested in. AWKS…

But despite Jonny winning the support of some of his fellow Islanders, ITV2 viewers were firmly on the side of Theo – arguing that the Essex lad deserves everything he got after previously dumping

In case you missed it, 26-year-old Jonny ditched Cam (pretty brutally) last week in favour of fellow Essex lady, Tyla – before snogging her about 30 seconds later…

And the British public are clearly not over it as they took to Twitter to blast Jonny during the show.

‘Tyla came in and stole Jonny of Camilla , Theo came in and stole tyla of Jonny – KARMAS A BITCH # LoveIsland,’ raged one fan.

Another joked: ‘Jonny calling Theo sneaky..dead on Jonny u snake #loveisland’.

While a third added: ‘Theo needs to pick tyla, tyla needs to leave Jonny for what he did to camila, Jonny can leave then it’s all sorted # LoveIsland’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Blimey! Well, we’ll have to wait and see who Tyla ends up with – but as ANOTHER new Islander is set to enter the villa on Friday night, we’re sure things are about to get a whole lot more dramatic.