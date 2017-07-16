We have a feeling the Love Island reunion is going to be VERY awkward...

Love Island dumpee, Jonny Mitchell was sent packing from the villa last week in one of the most brutal twists we’ve seen.

After viewers voted him and partner, Tyla Carr as their least favourite Islanders – the Essex boy heroically decided he should be the one to leave, vowing to wait for his lady on the outside.

Unfortunately for Jonny, Tyla didn’t exactly share his sentiment and wasted no time in ‘cracking on’ with resident fitty, ‘muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

With the pair even sharing a cheeky snog after Friday night’s recoupling…

And obviously this didn’t go down too well with 26-year-old Jonny who has since hit out at his ex, hailing her as ‘disrespectful’.

‘She hasn’t shown a lot of respect for me,‘ he told the Daily Star. ‘I feel like she’s mugged me off. She’s let me down. I’ve lost a lot of respect for the girl.’

He then slammed: ‘I am pi***d off. I’d be crazy if I wasn’t. I put her before myself in that situation and left so she could stay.’

Before adding: ‘Because of the lack of respect, I don’t see any future with her. I’m not going wait for her so I’m open to dating now.’

(Y’know, the newbie that coupled up with Kem Cetinay for five minutes before he dumped her for current GF, Amber Davies).

Anyway, after posing for a load of selfies with the pretty blonde – it turns out Jonny has now SNOGGED Chyna, with fellow dumped star Theo Campbell breaking the news on social media.

Troublemaker Theo isn’t exactly Jonny’s biggest fan after he also tried his luck with Tyla last week… awks!

And it seems their rivalry has continued back in England as the team GB athlete shared a snap of his love rival going in for a kiss with his former co-star, Chyna.

Next to the pic, Theo told his 32k followers: ‘Make sure you keep ‘waiting’ for Tyla Jonny mate, it looks like it’s tough. # loveisland # MadeInChyna.’

But it looks like fans are firmly on Jonny’s side as one replied: ‘Can’t really blame him when he’d just watched Tyla snog Mike.’

While another added: ‘Good on him. Why should he wait? She pied him off the minute he left. Her tears were fake and it was all for show.’

Eeek! What do you think about Jonny’s latest romance? Let us know @Celebsnow!