Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell slammed as ‘possessive and controlling’ towards Tyla Carr by domestic abuse charity

Women's Aid have blasted the reality star for his recent behaviour

Following a dramatic week in the Love Island villa, a leading domestic abuse charity has now branded Jonny Mitchell’s behaviour as ‘possessive and controlling’.

The Essex lad found himself in the centre of a love triangle after newbie Theo Campbell set his sights on Jonny’s partner Tyla Carr.

But after Jonny was heard suggesting that the new islander would need to prise Tyla from his ‘cold dead hands’ during Sunday night’s episode, now Women’s Aid CEO Polly Neate has hit back.

‘When Jonny said that new arrival Theo would have to prise Tyla “from my cold, dead hands” it was not romantic,’ Polly wrote on the charity’s website.

‘It did not demonstrate just how much he liked her. It was possessive and controlling.

‘What can be all too easily passed off as banter, actually carries the underlying sentiment that this man believes he owns this woman.’

She went on to explain that it’s the public’s ‘duty’ to speak out against his ‘sexist remarks’, commenting: ‘All of us have a duty to call out this sort of behaviour and challenge these sexist remarks when we hear them.’

Before adding: ‘The fact that Tyla says she was left wanting to run away from a controlling relationship in the past, shows just how easy this sort of behaviour, if unchecked, can slip into a controlling and abusive relationship.’

Women’s Aid have also taken to social media to blast the singleton, telling their 89k followers: ‘Jonny’s behaviour is not romantic, it’s possessive and shouldn’t be dismissed as banter # callitout # LoveIsland.’

The comments came after Theo entered the villa and immediately showed an interest in Essex girl, Tyla – seriously irritating Jonny.

But after the boys came to blows in a heated discussion, Theo decided to annoy his love rival even more by picking Tyla in the VERY dramatic recoupling on Sunday.

Leading Jonny to brand him a ‘gigantic b***end’ in shock scenes. And with Tyla unexpectedly dumping Jonny during Monday night’s show, it looks like things are only going to get worse for the Islander.