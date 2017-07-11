Another one bites the dust...

Jonny Mitchell‘s Love Island journey has come to an abrupt end after he was booted off the island in a shock twist in Tuesday night’s episode.

The dramatic episode saw the islanders fate left in the hands of the public with those with the fewest votes at risk of leaving.

Jonny found himself in the bottom four alongside, Olivia Attwood, Amber Davies and his island love interest Tyla Carr.

But in a shock twist it was revealed that Jonny and Tyla were the two with the least votes, and they had to decide who would leave the villa. Eeeek!

Jonny was an absolute gent and stepped aside and let his lady stay in the villa.

And since his departure Jonny has spoken to us at Now and has revealed that there IS a future for him and Tyla.

The dumped islander said: ‘I can definitely see a future with Tyla… she’s the sort of girl that I would go for and I’m relatively confident I would be able to make it work on the outside.’

He continued: ‘I am going to see how she gets on in the next few weeks. Hopefully I’ll be able to pick things back up with her when she gets out.’

It was no secret that Jonny was less than happy with new arrival Theo Campbell choosing to recouple with Tyla, and with Tyla branding Jonny as ‘soppy’ things have definitely been on and off for the pair.

But it looks like Jonny is confident that his lady won’t stray, he said: ‘From what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard in the villa I don’t think anything is going on.’

And after that feminism debate with former love interest Camilla Thurlow and being criticized by fans for moving on too fast, does this islander have any regrets?

‘The break up, shall we say and the moving on I think I handled it pretty diplomatically. I don’t regret any of the avenues that I took over the course.’

The dumped Islander has even weighed in on who he thinks will win the show and that coveted £50,000 prize and his answer might shock you.

‘I’m rooting for Jamie and Camilla, I think it will be great for her if she won.’

Well there you have it!