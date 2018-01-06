The couple split in December

They called time on their romance in December – just five months after winning Love Island – and Kem Cetinay has revealed his heartbreak over seeing Amber Davies move on.

Kem, who’s since signed up for the latest series of Dancing On Ice, admitted he was ‘gutted’ to see Amber cosying up to TOWIE star Pete Wicks in recent social media videos.

MORE: Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey reveal their baby boy’s adorable name

READ: All the latest celebrity news and gossip

He told The Sun: ‘I’m not going to lie when I say that it does really hurt. I am gutted. It does make me sad. It’s hard to see. I’m not going to sit here and say it is fine – I still have feelings for her – but at the end of the day, if she wants to date a celeb, then I have to accept it.’

After hairdresser Kem split his £50,000 Love Island winnings with Amber, they moved in with his parents in Essex but a series of rows saw their relationship soon fizzle out.

As well as spending time with Pete – who split from Megan McKenna last year – it was recently revealed Amber exchanged flirty messages with pop star Olly Murs.

MORE: Fans hit out at Love Island star ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis for ‘mocking Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey’

Amber and Olly bumped into each other at Essex restaurant Sheesh, and a source said: ‘Olly knew exactly who Amber was, as he had watched Love Island while the show was on during the summer.

‘While Amber couldn’t believe she was receiving messages from one of the UK’s biggest pop stars, she was wearing a sexy outfit that evening and Olly certainly took notice.’

But it seems Kem isn’t ruling out moving on himself, as he admitted he’d like to return to Love Island now he’s single again…