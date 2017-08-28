Fans weren't sure about this one...

The contestants of this year’s series of Love Island have been propelled into instant stardom.

With many trying their hands at a new career path, including winning couple Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

It was announced the pair would take on presenting duties on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to cover entertainment host Richard Arnold for a week.

And whilst they made their presenting debut on Monday morning’s show, fans were left divided by their presenting skills, with some even labeling the pair as ‘not natural’.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Kem and Amber on GMB Amber sounds so fake reading the autocue, not made for telly # GMB # kember’.

Another added: ‘Nice couple but not presenters…sorry’.

A third tweeted: ‘Nice couple but no way presenters sorry not natural enough and look way out of their depth. People train for years to present they win show’.

However fans of the reality TV stars were quick to defend their first day in their new job.

‘@KemCetinay you were brilliant on GMB with Amber, people that criticize are just jealous, hope you both do this again pleeeeeease,’ one user wrote.

A second tweeted: ‘Your doing okay guys. I think they are good for first time presenters. Give them a break.’

Whilst another added: ‘Some amount of snobbery in the replies to this! Great choice of hosts and they did a great job’.

And Kem even addressed the couple’s online criticism LIVE on air, he admitted to hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh that they we’re ‘trying’.

‘I went on my Twitter and both of us have been getting a little bit of stick. But we’re giving it a go, we’re trying our best. Give us a break guys.’ the 21-year-old revealed.

Kem continued to defend his and Amber’s presenting skills, adding: ‘It’s not like we have an autocue at home.’

We for one think this lovely pair are doing a fantastic job and we cannot wait to see more of them.

The couple will continue to present GMB’s entertainment coverage for the rest of the week.