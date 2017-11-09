This is huge news for Kem

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay has got some very exciting times ahead – not only is he taking part in Dancing On Ice but he’s about to sign up to the same management as Ant and Dec.

The reality star is set to join the books at James Grant Group along with a host of huge names on TV and has even had some words of advice from Declan Donnelly on his future in showbiz.

‘It secures his time on telly for a long time,’ a source says. ‘He bumped into Dec at the management’s offices and he was saying how he and Ant loved Love Island and they were texting each other throughout the series.

‘Dec told him he should be himself, not change, keep doing what he’s doing because people love him. Kem was really overwhelmed.’

Awww, praise indeed! Kem, 21, is thought to be signing with the agency on Thursday, which also represents stars including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Christine Lampard and Amanda Holden, so it’s a pretty big deal.

‘It’s unusual for James Grant to sign someone from a show like Love Island,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘So it shows just how marketable Kem is.

‘Anyone from Love Island would jump at the chance to sign with James Grant so it’s a fantastic opportunity for him.

‘He’s definitely in the best place.’

Kem’s certainly been a busy boy since he won Love Island with girlfriend Amber Davies over the summer.

The couple had a brief stint as showbiz presenters on Good Morning Britain and Kem also appeared with his best pal from the villa, Chris Hughes, in their own TV series following their budding music careers.

Now he’s getting his skates on for the return of Dancing On Ice, though has confessed that he’s ‘really, really struggling’ with the training so far.

So whilst there might be a few bumps in the next few weeks and months for Kem at the rink, his future career prospects look very bright indeed.