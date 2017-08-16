You'll be everyone's type on paper with this workout apparently

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes are on a bit of a roll – not only have they landed their own TV show but now they’ve announced that they’re releasing a FITNESS DVD together.

Yep, the best mates have teamed up again for their workout which is called – wait for it – 100% Fit and it’s due to be released in November.

The boys are clearly very excited about the project and have said in a statement: ‘What can we say?! We want to keep giving fans extra, so we have been grafting on with this DVD to make sure everyone can get salty.

‘You’ll be everyone’s type on paper when you’ve worked out with us. 100%!’

Amazing. The former Islanders have already been bantering (as they like to say) over the news on social media, with Kem jokingly telling Chris on Twitter: ‘Let’s get in that gym @chrishughes_22 I’ve got tubby’

Chris then replied: ‘Going to go off!’

Eek, sounds like fun! Fans are already getting pretty excited about the news too.

‘I’d quit the gym for this,’ one commented on Twitter, whilst another quipped: ‘It better involve spandex’

Meanwhile Paul Hembury, Director of Entertainment Talent at BBC Worldwide who are making the DVD, tells The Sun Online: ‘To work with the true stars of Love Island, Chris and Kem, is an incredible opportunity.

‘We love being able to bring fans more of what they want – and this time we’ve heard them loud and clear, what they want is more Chris and Kem!’

This definitely seems to be true as Kem and Chris have already got several projects in the pipeline just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa.

As well as their spin-off TV series and their workout DVD, the pals are also planning to record a rap single after showing off their skills on the show AND they’ve both landed modelling gigs.

Whilst the lads might not have a fitness background – given that Kem is a hairdresser and Chris works as a farmer – they looked pretty impressive during their villa workout sessions and we can’t WAIT to see their DVD debut!