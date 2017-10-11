Does this new-look Kem remind you of anyone?

Since leaving the Love Island villa, winner Kem Cetinay‘s career has gone from strength to strength.

Not only did he bag the girl of his dreams – Ms. Amber Davies – but the Essex lad also landed himself a modelling job, clothing deal, oh yeah… AND a number one single with BFF Chris Hughes. Not bad!

And following his chart success, now it looks like the reality star has celebrated by getting himself a whole new hair style.

Yup, gone is Kem’s signature slicked-back look, as he rocked up at the Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year event with a much curlier do along with a Clark-Kent inspired pair of specs and a green-chequered suit… Take a look for yourselves!

Clearly the Essex lad is loving his make over, as 21-year-old Kem posted a load of selfies on his Instagram page from the swanky bash.

While the former hairdresser smouldered at the camera with a rather serious look on his face in one video, another photo showed him snuggling up to girlfriend, Amber with his ‘curly locks’ on full display.

And it looks like Kem’s new look was a BIG hit with his fans, as many took to Twitter to praise the LI hunk.

‘Kem looks banging with curly hair’, one wrote, while another agreed: ‘Kem with curly hair though’.

Although one follower noticed a stark resemblance between the reality star and a certain film character, as they wrote: ‘Why does Kem from Love Island look like Austin Powers in all these snapchat stories with those glasses on’.

As Kem debuted his curly do, his Love Island pals Chris and Olivia Attwood also joined the star at the celeb event in London.

The pair looked as loved up as ever on the red carpet, however their night took a dramatic turn when they were reportedly confronted by This Morning presenter, Rylan Clark-Neal over THOSE Katie Price texts.

