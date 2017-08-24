Is it over already?

Since winning Love Island last month, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have been flying high on their new title of King and Queen of the villa.

Public appearances, big money fashion deals, modelling contracts – you name it, they’re doing it.

But while the pair seem to have been going from strength to strength, their love was called into question this week after fans noticed Essex lad, Kem has been labelling himself ‘single’ on his official Facebook page.

Which is like the 21st century way of dumping someone, right?

And panic among Love Island fans set in even more after it emerged the TV star wasn’t even friends with his other half on the social media site.

Luckily, we can all calm down because there’s a very simple explanation for the social media shade – Kem hasn’t been on Facebook since before he went on Love Island.

Well, all those thousands of friend requests can be difficult to keep up with, right?

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the reality star told his 388k followers: ‘How is there a story that im single because of my Facebook status.. I haven’t had access to my facebook since before the show, grow up guys’.

And other half, Amber soon chimed in: ‘Definitely not single.. allllllll mine’, followed by a load of cute emojis.



Phew, glad we cleared that up.

Although looking at their Instagram accounts there was never any doubt in our minds that these two are still totally loved-up.

After leaving the villa Kem even shared a sweet shot of 20-year-old Amber and his mum, captioned: ‘The two most important women in my life’. How cute is that?



The two most important women in my life❤️ A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

They also took to the red carpet on Monday evening for the premiere of new film, ‘Logan Lucky’ in London.

The reality pair were all smiles at the opening of the Stephen Soderbergh film starring Channing Tatum and Katie Holmes as they even shared a few cheeky kisses at the star-studded event. N’awww.