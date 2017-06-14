The resemblance IS uncanny...

Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay has been providing us with some serious entertainment so far this series with his hilarious banter and serious rapping skills.

However fans of the show have spotted a striking resemblance with two rather famous faces, posing the question: is Kem the love child of Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon and TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent?

READ: TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent ‘back to his best’ and dating THIS new love interest following rehab stint

READ MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

Fans of the show took to twitter to share their thoughts, with one commenting: ‘If you merge Arg from Towie and Stacy Solomon into 1 person, you get Kem #LoveIsland’.

Whilst another said: ‘Kem looks a cross between Arg off towie and Stacey Solomon #loveisland’.

A third added: ‘Did Stacey Solomon and Arg ever have sex?! #Kem #LoveIsland’.

Stacey even took to Twitter to have her say about Love Island fans new discovery, tweeting: ‘When you realise there’s no @LoveIsland tonight but you find this… Literally made my night! Plus Kem is my FAVE #proud’

However other fans have suggested Kem is quite simply the younger brother of the TOWIE star, with one tweeting: ‘It’s been bugging me but finally decided who Kem reminds me of…he could be Arg’s smaller but better looking brother #TOWIE #LoveIsland’

Whilst another added: ‘Are Kem and Arg related though? #LoveIsland’

Hairdresser Kem is currently smitten with fellow islander, Amber Davies.

The pair – who have been coupled together since the start of the series – caused quite a stir in last night’s episode.

Viewers saw the loved up couple go lemon picking on a first date, followed by an evening of romance as the pair became one of the first to have sex in the villa.

Words: Chloe Andrews