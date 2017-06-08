Revelation: Marcel WAS in Blazin' Squad!

This season of the hit ITV2 show, Love Island is well and truly under way, with love triangles, break ups and some shocking revelations it is set to be a scorcher.

Last night’s episode saw two new lads enter the villa, a game of Never Have I Ever and frequent mention of Blazin’ Squad, obviously!

If you’ve been watching the show it would have been pretty hard to miss the fact that new villa resident Marcel Somerville, was indeed part of the ten-piece boy band.

However fans of the show can’t help but notice that Marcel is fast becoming the new Zara Holland (otherwise known as Miss Great Britain) of the series, with his frequent mentioning of his boy band past.

With one fan tweeting, ‘Can’t deal with Marcel on love island mentioning blazin squad every 2 seconds, he’s the new Zara with her ‘miss GB secret’’.

The tweets didn’t stop there with a string of fan’s lolz’ing at Marcel’s constant claim to fame.

Another said, ‘Marcel with his blazin squad is like Zara with Miss GB #loveisland’

To make matters worse, even last year’s Love Island contestants were quick to get in on the act, with former finalist Kady McDermott tweeting, ‘I didn’t know marcel was in the blazing squad?’

Olivia Buckland even took to Twitter to suggest a drinking game especially for Marcel, ‘New drinking game? #blazinsquad DRINK’.

To be fair to Marcel, who could forget Blazin’ Squad, we’ve spent many an afternoon singing along to their smash hit Crossroads! We’re just hoping Marcel does a special performance before the show ends, now that really would be something.

Words: Chloe Andrews