BFF’s Marcel Somerville, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay may have spent their summer ‘spitting bars’ in the Love Island villa.

But flash forward a few months and it looks like their up-and-coming rap group (aka Run KMC) is well and truly over *sad face*.

Marcel appeared to take a swipe at his pals – who just released their first single Little Bit Leave It – after they were branded ‘culture vultures’ and ‘d**kheads’ at the KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards. Ouch!

It all started when Radio 1 DJ MistaJam presented Lethal Bizzle with the GRM Legacy Award at the glitzy award ceremony.

Now, aspiring rappers Chris and Kem have already faced an awkward encounter with grime artist, Lethal after he claimed they nicked his phrase ‘Little Bit Leave It’ for their track, before reportedly agreeing on royalties.

And following the dispute, MistaJam decided take aim at the reality stars on stage at the award show – and it was pretty brutal.

Speaking about Lethal Bizzle, he told the audience: ‘Even though we are celebrating his legacy tonight, he’s still as relevant today as he always has been.

‘He runs his own record label and kept a certain couple of culture vultures and put them in their place.’

Before adding: ‘Leave it Chris and Kem, you bunch of d**kheads’.

Marcel decided to film the speech for his Instagram story, and both he and girlfriend, Gabby Allen can be heard giggling at the insults in the background.

Before the Blazin’ Squad star says: ‘I ain’t saying nothing.’

And this isn’t the first time Marcel has seemingly thrown shade at his fellow reality stars – as the rapper appeared to hint that he was also owed royalties for helping Chris and Kem pen their debut track in the Love Island villa.

Taking to Twitter, Marcel wrote: ‘Boys the tune sounds sick!!! I hope u did the right thing with the chorus & bars I wrote,’ before swiftly deleting it.

Awks! Let’s hope the bromance isn’t over already!