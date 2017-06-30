Our hearts are breaking all over again...

Love Island sends us through a whirlwind of emotions on a daily basis, we’ve just about recovered from the break up of Jomilla.

And now it seems as though our hearts are going to be broken all over again, and we legit cannot deal!

*SPOILER ALERT*

In a sneak preview of Friday night’s upcoming episode it seems as though everyone’s fave power couple is about to hit a seriously rocky patch.

The nation have fallen in love with the romance between Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – the pair are head over heels with Marcel even asking Gabs to be his girlfriend. Aww!

So imagine our shock when we see that Marcel has KISSED new islander Shannen Reilly McGrath!

In the ep the residents of both villas are made to compete against each other in a number of saucy challenges, with the winning villa being rewarded with a party!

So of course all of the islanders are up for it with a party up for grabs, including coupled up Marcel!

Gabby expresses her concerns about potentially having to kiss someone else saying: ‘It’s a tricky situation for me because obviously I want our villa to win so I want to get as many points as possible but if I have to kiss people that’s cheating no?’ Eeek!

Clearly Marcel doesn’t have those same concerns and happily locks lips with fellow islander Shannen.

The clip doesn’t reveal Gabby’s reaction to the incident but we can only imagine she’s not going to be happy.

It seems as though Kem Cetinay could also be moving on from on/off love interest Amber Davies as he appears to be ‘grafting’ new villa resident Amelia Peters.

It looks like there is set to be drama and heartbreak ahead, and we honestly don’t know how we’re going to handle it!

Words: Chloe Andrews