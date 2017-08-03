Love Island’s Marcel Somerville reunites with the WHOLE of Blazin’ Squad – and the photo is AMAZING!

It's been ten, long years...

We’re not sure if you heard, but Love Island star Marcel Somerville used to be in The Blazin’ Squad.

He only mentioned it a couple of times…

And following a HUGE fan outcry for the Islander to reunite with his former boy band pals, Marcel was surprised during Sunday night’s LI reunion show when some of the Blazin Squad crew took to the stage.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

As Marcel joined Caroline Flack on the sofa, the presenter brought on four of his old bandmates to perform their 2003 tune ‘Flip Reverse’. And everybody (including Marc) completely freaked out. However, while we were all excited to be taken back to the early noughties with the surprise appearance, back in the day there were actually ten members of Blazin Squad – which left us all wondering, where are the other five lads?! More: Love Island champions Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay reveal a VERY surprising career move Well, now it looks like our prayers have been answered after the WHOLE crew met up for drinks on Wednesday night, sending fans wild at what this could mean. And Marcel was quick to share the big moment with his 931k Instagram followers as the 31-year-old captioned the shot: ‘In the beginning there were 2 decks and a microphone, in the end the #blazinsquad stood alone.’ Before adding: ‘For the first time in 10 years all 10 of us in one place. #reunion’.

In the beginning there were 2 decks and a microphone, in the end the #blazinsquad stood alone. For the first time in 10 years all 10 of us in one place. #reunion A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

And after the photo racked up an impressive 79k likes in just a few hours, fans were quick to comment on the reunion pic.

‘OH MY GOD HELL YEAH’, one excited fan wrote.

Another commented: ‘How exciting! I didn’t think that would ever happen lol’.

While a third added: ‘Omg all of them together again how different do they all look lol’.

How exciting is that?!

And with the group having enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to Marcel taking part in this summer’s Love Island – we’re sure they’ve got something up their sleeves for the future.