Love Island: Marcel Somerville’s blazin’ hot naked bum sends viewers into a frenzy

The former Blazin' Squad member knew what he was doing when he flashed his backside at the cameras

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville might be known best for his days in Blazin’ Squad, but after last night’s show there’s a new thing that he’s best known for – his naked bum.

After a day in the sun, Marcel was shown getting into the shower to cool down (it’s seriously balmy out there in Mallorca right now) and he wasn’t about to be shy and wear his swimming trunks in the shower. Oh no. So we all got a big old flash of his butt as he got into the shower.

And fans were certainly not complaining about it, either. Nor were we…

Marcel was also shown working out with new beau Gabby Allen later in the show – so now we know how he gets those buns of steel.

And it looks like that pumped-up physique is working wonders on Gabby, who revealed that her heart has started to “flip” over the former boy band member.

READ THE LATEST CELEB GOSSIP HERE

She revealed in the diary room: “I have had butterflies but I don’t have them all the time. Maybe that’s because everything’s so chilled. My heart has flipped a couple of times. Oh god that sounds so cringe doesn’t it.

“The more I get chatting to Marcel, the more we have one on one time, the more I’m gravitating towards him. He’s so interesting and I find him really charming and he’s obviously trying to play it cool.”

It’s not cringe, Gabby – it’s really cute!

Read more about Marcel Somerville here

The pair ended up having their first kiss last night, which was original cast member Marcel’s first proper action on the show.

Viewers have been ecstatic to see Marcel pull on the show – if he couples up with Gabby at the next recoupling, it will mean he’s safe and can stay in the villa.

And that means that we might see more of that glorious man bum on Love Island. Excellent news.