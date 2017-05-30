Everything you need to know about Love Island’s Marcel Somerfield, AKA Rocky B from Blazin’ Squad!

Get excited! This new Islander is a scorcher...

After we FINALLY found out the start date of this year’s Love Island, it’s time to meet the class of 2017.

And trust us when we say – it’s going to be a GREAT year.

So who’s one of the first confirmed Islanders? Well you might recognise this star from his musical past as Marcel Somerville used to be in Blazin’ Squad.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Yup. Get excited noughties teens because this former pop star has totally buffed-up and he’s definitely ready to make a splash in the LI villa.

After hitting the big time with his nine other bandmates back in 2002, the Crossroads singer is now a DJ and producer of his own music label. Impressive right?

More: Love Island 2017 is set to be ‘sexiest series to date’: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know!

Describing himself as ‘confident, generous, and lovely’, this London-born lad isn’t short of self-assurance and admits ‘girls love him’ because he’s got ‘an all-round’ personality. Whatever one of those is…

But the Love Island ladies better watch out because this Lothario admits he’s a bit of a heartbreaker and once dated eight girls at once… Yup, that’s right – EIGHT!

‘I’m not a player but I do like to be single,’ the 32-year-old confesses.

‘I stay single because I don’t want to break hearts but I do end up breaking them by mistake sometimes. It’s quite hard.‘

Chilling at brunch with the sis @jessgrundman deep in thought contemplating the weekends plans!!! #iaintposin … I swear 😉 A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

So what kind of woman could finally tame this self-proclaimed ladies man?

Well, he’s definitely sure what he doesn’t like and that’s an argumentative suitor, as arrogance is Marcel’s biggest turn-off.

‘I don’t mind confidence – in fact, I love it’, he says.

More: Love Island bosses run saucy five-day trial in their search for the most outrageous contestants EVER

‘But I don’t like arrogance. It’s a fine line. If someone thinks they’re too good, that’s a turn-off for me.’

Although not all hope of a love match is lost as it turns out this heartthrob DOES have a soft side and admits all he’s really looking for is a big smile. AW.

So while Marcel gets packing his teeniest-tiniest swimming shorts ready for a summer of fun, romance and hopefully a load of drama, excuse us while we go and play Flip Reverse on repeat…