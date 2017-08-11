Ooh! Love Island’s Muggy Mike Thalassitis heading into I’m A Celebrity!?

Will Mike be following in the footsteps of Mark Wright and Gemma Collins?

He was Love Island‘s resident Lothario, and now it looks like Muggy Mike Thalassitis could be about to melt even more hearts – as he’s rumoured to be in talks with ANOTHER reality show.

Yup, after sucking the likes of Olivia Attwood and Tyla Carr into his ‘d**k sand’, apparently I’m A Celeb bosses are keen to sign him up.

Which would make him the first ever LI star to appear on the programme.

Mike’s chat with ITV bosses marks the end of the show’s ban on reality stars after chiefs are said to have wanted more ‘credible’ names in 2016 following the win of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

But after the lack of drama on last year’s series, won by Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt, bosses have reportedly had a bit of a rethink.

‘The show got a real ribbing for the amount of airtime Vicky and Ferne McCann received in 2015,’ a TV insider told The Sun.

‘Both were great but there was a feeling some of the older contestants weren’t getting a chance to impress.

‘But reality stars create more social media buzz and also attract younger viewers. Mike is having early talks but the fact he’s even being considered shows a real change of tack.’

Well, Mike has definitely been causing a social media buzz after the Essex footie player is said to be getting VERY cosy with LI queen, Caroline Flack.

The pair sparked romance rumours following the dramatic Love Island reunion show AfterSun Afterparty by posting a load of cosy selfies online.

Taking to Instagram, 24-year-old Mike shared a snap of him and Caroline hugging with the cheeky caption: ‘Who really won Love Island’.

Hmm… Well if Mike does find himself in the Jungle, the famous ladies better watch out…