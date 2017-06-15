And he doesn't mind stepping on anyone's toes...

Just as the dust is settling after last night’s epic Love Island fight, now a new boy could be about to heat things up even more.

We’d like to introduce you to Island newbie and semi pro footballer, Mike Thalassitis – who’s got his eyes on a few lucky ladies already.

Yup, not one to beat around the bush, the self confessed ‘picky’ singleton is ready to find his love-match and he’s not going to let anyone step in his way.

Talking ahead of his big villa arrival on Thursday evening, Mike admitted there’s a couple of girls who he’s keen to get to know, and all of them just happen to be coupled up… Awks!

‘Looks wise, I’d say Jessica, Olivia and Amber,’ he confessed.



Before adding: ‘But personality is really important – I couldn’t be with Jessica if we were having boring conversation. I want to have a laugh and enjoy the girl’s company.’

Hmm… And it looks like the lads in on the show aren’t going to get in the way of Mike finding the girl of his dreams, as the star declared: ‘I have no loyalties.

‘I’m not going in there to try to throw my weight around. They’ve only known each other for a week, so it’s not like they are in proper relationships yet.

‘It’s the name of the game. If I want to go and speak to a bird, I’ll do it. As far as loyalties go, I don’t know these guys from Adam’

Well, that’s going to go down well with smitten Islanders Dom, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes.

But it looks like this ladies man is keen to find love as he also hinted he could definitely fall for someone in the villa.

‘If I was to meet the right girl, there’s no way I’d rule it out. I’m only human and if you spend so much time with the girl and start to develop feelings, then it could happen.’

Anyone else VERY excited about his arrival? Because we can’t imagine the boys are…