Ouch! Love Island’s Montana Brown gets trolled by co-star ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis – and it’s pretty brutal!

This is savage...

Love Island‘s Mike Thalassitis caused a whole load of trouble on and off screen after entering the villa a few weeks ago.

As well as trapping finalist, Olivia Attwood in his d**ksand, the Essex lad was then rumoured to have bedded fellow Islander (and Dom Lever‘s girlfriend) Jessica Shears after being dumped from the villa.

Not to mention he stole Jonny Mitchell‘s other half, Tyla Carr approximately three minutes after rocking up to the luxury house for a SECOND time.

And it looks like the reality bad boy isn’t about to change his ways just yet, as Mike decided to troll co-star star Montana Brown‘s Instagram on Tuesday night.

After Montana – who cam fifth with boyfriend Alex Beattie – took part in a live chat to answer fan questions about her time on the ITV2 dating show, eagle-eyed followers spotted a familiar username crop up in the comment box.

Yup, it was none other than ‘muggy’ Mike who decided to interrupt Mon’s video with a few messages of his own – and they weren’t exactly very supportive.

His first comment – which was screen-shotted by a fan – read: ‘Corr and people thought I was dry.’ Err… ouch!



Mike then followed it up with: ‘Nobody cares what you have to say,’ before bizarrely adding: ‘Do you like ham?’

His comments were quickly picked up by LI fans and Mike even retweeted a message from one viewer who told her followers on Twitter: ‘How is MikeThalassitis commenting this on Montanas insta live legend…’

And Mike’s followers clearly found it funny as one replied: ‘That is amazing’, while another agreed: ‘Absolutely brilliant’.

Although it looks like the former footie player was just messing around with his Island pal as when another follower tweeted a rude comment about Montana, Mike quickly snapped back: ‘Na mate, that’s my girl!’

Phew, at least Mike hasn’t fallen out with ALL of this year’s contestants…