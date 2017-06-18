Love Island spoiler! Newbie Mike Thalassitis KISSES Olivia Attwood IN FRONT of Chris Hughes

Oh it's awkward...

Love Island original, Olivia Attwood hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to admitting she’s got a bit of a thing for new boy, Mike Thalassitis.

We think the expression was ‘fit as f***’…

Anyway, it doesn’t take long for the blonde beauty to get her hands on the Essex footballer as the pair are set to share a steamy kiss during Sunday night’s episode.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

There’s just one problem, Olivia’s current squeeze Chris Hughes is sitting right next to them.

Cue the awkward stares and side-eye…

It all starts when the Islanders sit down for a game of Truth or Dare – which in a villa full of jealous couples, is never going to end well.

More: ‘Love Island was better last year!’ Viewers express some VERY disappointed thoughts on 2017 series

But it’s northern lad (and Olivia’s ex partner… awks) Sam Gowland who stirs the pot as he challenges newcomer Mike to snog a girl who he would pick in the recoupling if he got to choose first.

To which the confident new boy – without hesitation may we add – goes and kisses Olivia. Bold move!

Unfortunately for the passionate pair, their first kiss isn’t as romantic as they might have hoped and Chris can be seen glaring at them from the sidelines. Eeeek!

And we can’t imagine ladies man Chris is going to be too happy about the snog as it’s only been a matter of days since a huge – and we mean HUGE – fight broke out in the villa after Olivia dumped Sam and admitted she had feelings for Chris.

But Olivia’s wandering eye struck again when Mike arrived in the villa on Thursday evening as she admitted: ‘Mike walks through the door… That’s me. That’s me all over.

‘I was just about to be really content and loved up with Chris and then that walks through the door. That’s me! And now my head’s gone again.’

So will Olivia stay loyal? Or will newbie Mike do what Chris never thought was possible and ‘steal his bird’.

One thing’s for sure, things are about to go OFF in the Love Island villa.