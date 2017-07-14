Things are about to get awks!



Since Love Island‘s Mike Thalassitis returned to the villa this week tongues have been wagging about which lucky lady will bag ‘Muggy’ Mike.

During his first stint within the villa Mike caused quite a stir as he found himself caught up in a love triangle with Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

However Olivia made her decision and stuck with Chris, but since his return, her and Chris have split it looks like Liv’s head could be turned.

But with fellow singletons Georgia Harrison and Tyla Carr also wanting a slice of Mike, who will the hunk choose?

In Friday night’s episode it is announced that there is going to be a shock recoupling in store for the islanders in which the ladies choose first. Eeek!

And the question on everyone’s lips is: who will Olivia choose!?

Olivia confides in Amber Davies revealing that she’s ‘losing her head’ over the decision she will have to make, ‘You’ve got Mike, we’re more compatible on paper, he is fit, but he’s not Chris… Nothing really compares to what me and Chris have.’

‘It’s so easy with Mike. It’s put everything in perspective. The decision I make tonight affects my life.’

But with Chris revealing to his fellow islanders Gabby Allen and Marcel Sommerville that he’s ready to ‘give it one more shot’ will he get his heart broken?

Meanwhile Mike is making it very clear which lucky lady’s basket all of his eggs are in.

Mike reveals his feelings for Tyla, to Tyla – something very unusual for the villa residents – he says: ‘I tell you now, you’re the best looking girl in here, definitely’.

Mike continues: ‘It is hard for me because obviously outside I would never go with mates’ exes, but we’re in here and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I do fancy you, I’ll tell you straight.’

Looks like it all comes down to which lady chooses first.

And with the boy left without a partner being dumped form the island we’re sure there will be some tears in store for the islanders.