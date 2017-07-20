‘She’s shown her true colours!’ Love Island fans FURIOUS at former favourite Montana Brown after latest villa drama

ITV2 viewers have turned on the popular Islander

Love Island star, Montana Brown might have been shocked when she found herself in the bottom three and risked losing her place in the villa on Wednesday night – but it looks like the rest of the nation wasn’t.

The popular Islander seemed to lose favour with fans of the ITV2 show after she fell out with former pal, Gabby Allen at a VERY awkward girls lunch.

And clearly not over the feud, later that evening Mon decided to rather unsubtly declare that if anyone was leaving, it’d be Gabby and Marcel Sommerville. Ouch…

But when it was revealed she and boyfriend, Alex Beatie actually received one of the lowest votes, the 21-year-old couldn’t hide her surprise and later admitted she ‘wasn’t expecting it at all’.

Us neither, considering she was voted favourite girl just a few weeks ago!

‘Today I did feel like I was at risk purely because everybody is really strong,’ Mon confessed in the Beach Hut, before adding: ‘I definitely wasn’t expecting it but you always think you could go.’

Luckily, the Hertfordshire-born beauty narrowly avoided getting the boot from the villa as Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland were instead given their LI marching orders.

Although that didn’t stop viewers back in Blighty laying into Montana – with many blasting her as ‘a ‘backstabber’.

‘Gone from loving Montana to despising her in 48 hours. funny how her true colours begin to show in the final week isn’t it #LoveIsland,’ one follower blasted.



Another agreed: ‘Seeing a different side to Montana,so not shocked she was in bottom three #LoveIsland’.

A third slammed: ‘Montana looking shocked that she is in the bottom but she has showed she is a backstabber and Alex is boring AF #loveisland’.

While a fourth added: ‘Changed my opinion on Montana so much, she’s such a sneaky bitch #loveisland’.

And there was a lot more where that came from…

Harsh, right?

Meanwhile viewers back at home aren’t the only ones to turn on Montana, as resident fitty Jamie Jewitt revealed he wasn’t the biggest fan of her either.

Chatting to Camilla Thurlow, the 27-year-old said: ‘She has got a side to her that is – I don’t want to say competitive but that is the nicest way I can put it.’

Hmm… And following another shock dumping on Wednesday night, we literally have NO idea who’s going to win any more.