Everyone was just a little bit excited about Monday night's episode...

Let’s face it, the whole nation has fallen in love with Love Island‘s Montana Brown.

Not only does she give the rest of the Islanders some pretty sound love advice, but she’s also basically all of us when she’s munching down on a carrot whilst everyone else is screaming at each other.

Unfortunately for the Hertfordshire beauty, she hasn’t exactly had it easy when it comes to love and after getting dumped by Dom Lever for Jessica Shears, and then losing out on new boy Simon, to Tyla Carr – Mon was definitely ready for a man.

Enter hunky personal trainer, Alex Beattie.



Yup, Montana’s luck FINALLY changed last week when the original boys left the villa and six new ones arrived to shake things up.

After immediately clicking with Alex, the 20-year-old decided to dump Dom from the villa and go in for the kill with her new man.

And following a whole month of no action, Montana gave Alex her best flirting on Monday night as during their romantic dinner she asked him if he was ‘sexually frustrated’.

To which he replied: ‘Without a doubt’ and she asked if he wanted to stay in the Hideaway.

Alex continued: ‘I’d love to. You’re the full package, you’re gorgeous, you know exactly what I want – it seems to good to be true.’



And we ALL know what goes down in the Hideaway.

Unsurprisingly, Montana’s steamy night with her new squeeze caused a huge stir on social media, with on Twitter user writing: ‘Never thought I’d be proud of someone for having sex on the telly but I’m so happy for Montana #loveisland’.

Another excited viewer agreed: ‘Alex and Montana YAS GURL #LoveIsland’.

But there weren’t the only ones…

Montana and Alex weren’t the only couple to get steamy under the covers as newly reunited Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies romped on the sofa after being separated for a whole two days.

While Island original Olivia Attwood and her man Chris Hughes ALSO got frisky under the covers.

Eeek! It looks like it’s full steam ahead for this year’s contestants!