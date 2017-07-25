Plus discover how she did it...

It’s a straight up fact that the Love Island girls all have absolutely smashing bods. They’re all toned and tanned to perfection and have flaunted it on our TV screens for seven weeks.

Yeah, we’ve all felt a bit like a 2/10 while watching the show this year.

But we’ve discovered that Montana Brown, who came fifth place in the series, put in some damn hard WERK to achieve the figure she showed off in the villa.

It turns out that once upon a time Montana was a university student living a boozy junk food lifestyle – and had the body to match! While never overweight, she was after a serious transformation.

On her website Life of Mon – a blog that she wrote before she was the most talked about gal in the country – Montana confessed all about her body overhaul in a post from 2016.

She admitted: ‘I have never really been overweight, but have always lacked that desirable definition around my stomach. Abs like slabs, that’s what I wanted

Much needed spa day 💅🏽🥂 A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on May 6, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

‘We all know the struggles of university life, you’re out boozing at least twice a week and stumbling out of the club and into the closest kebab shop for cheesy chips

‘When you vow that this is a new you, no more buying food after nights out, drunk you decides otherwise, and orders a burger, chips and a large Diet Coke’

Oh Mon, so relatable.

The 21 year-old made it her mish to get those ABS LIKE SLABS and boy did she succeed…

Blimey, what a transformation!

Including going HARD in the gym, Montana shared a string of tips she swore by to reach her body goals.

In love with my @lilybod_uk leggings 🏋🏽‍♀️💪🏽 A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

She revealed: ‘Avocado is very nutritious and a source of ‘healthy fats’. That green, smushy, annoying fruit is actually doing me a lot of favours and stopping me grabbing a packet of Marylands on my lunch break.’

Shopping on an empty stomach is a big no-no as well, she said: ‘Do not shop when you’re hungry. You go out with the best intentions and the healthiest list, kale, chicken breasts, quinoa and you come back with chips, dip and a bottle of wine.’

Montana, we’re inspired!

Words by Caitlin Elliott