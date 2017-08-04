Mon has told us where this couple are at...

Love Island‘s Montana Brown was adored by viewers up and down the country for her very honest nature.

And now the brunette beauty has told us exclusively at Now exactly what’s going on with beau Alex Beattie.

The couple narrowly missed out on this series final, but weren’t bothered as they had found each other. Aww!

After Mon’s unlucky attempts at love – who could forget her and Dom Lever were actually a thing first? – she finally found her man in the form of hunky Alex.

Since leaving the villa rumours have been circulating that the pair had split, after viewers were left cringing at the couple’s interview on Love Island: Reunion.

There was also those pics of Mon leaving the after party with fellow islander Simon Searles.

But we are very happy to say the reality star has shut down any speculation that the couple are over.

Speaking to us exclusively at Now, she said: ‘Things are really good. You know we’ve both had so many opportunities so it’s a bit of a whirlwind, but you know he’s literally smashing it, so I’m really proud of him.’

Alex is a Geordie boy, meanwhile Mon resides in Hertford but it looks like the distance is not a problem for this loved up pair, the reality star adds: ‘We get to see each other quite a lot because he’s down in London quite often, so that’s fine.’

And Alex isn’t the only islander Mon likes to see, she also revealed that she’s, ‘seen pretty much everybody. I’ve seen more of Amber Davies and Georgia Harrison, they’re probably one of my closest. And I’m seeing Olivia Attwood on the weekend.’

‘You grow so close together so it’s nice to catch up.’

And it looks like we will be seeing A LOT more of this islander as she has been announced as the new brand ambassador for fashion label Pretty Little Thing.

Big things are in store for this lady, she even revealed she was off to LA very soon for ‘an exciting venture’ with the brand.

Watch this space.

We for one cannot wait to see more of this gorgeous couple!