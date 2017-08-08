AWKS! Love Island’s Muggy Mike Thalassitis throws MAJOR shade as Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood deny split

And Olivia's sister is NOT happy about it...

They may have left the Love Island villa over three weeks ago, but we’re still pretty obsessed with the roller-coaster relationship that is Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

So after recently reading rumours that the pair have split after Liv was snapped looking pretty cosy with her footballer ex-boyfriend, Bradley Dack – we were kind of devastated.

But if there’s one man we can always count on to have his say on Chris and Olivia’s romance, it’s former love rival Muggy Mike Thalassitis who’s now piped up and commented on the situation.

The former footie player took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a conversation in the Love Island villa when Mike warned Chris that Olivia couldn’t be trusted.

Not done there, he tagged Stormzy in the picture – who famously tweeted that he thought Chris was too good for Olivia – and captioned it with the frog and mug emoji.

If that isn’t a big, fat ‘I told you so’, we don’t know what is…

@stormzyofficial 🐸☕️ A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

But the social media shade did not go down well with Olivia’s sister Georgia, who then took aim at Mike, replying: ‘Congrats on saving up this picture for the first time some stupid pap story is released #moveon’.

Eeeek! Although we’re not sure troublemaker Mike was that bothered as he soon liked her comment, before also clicking like on a fellow followers response to Georgia, which read: ‘More to the point, congrats to your sister on her first night out alone!! Loves a c***’. Ouch!

Luckily, it looks like Chris and Olivia aren’t going to be rocked by the rumours as Chris defiantly stood up for his girl in a powerful Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of them together smiling for the camera, the besotted reality star captioned the shot: ‘Come to support my girl on her new project, exciting opportunity for her!

‘Proud of how far she’s come in this short space of time, deserves every opportunity that comes her way.’

Chris then added: ‘She’s been a princess to me ever since we landed back in the UK, and I don’t blame people for judging as it’s the world we live in, but understand I’m not naive to this situation.

‘Unfortunately Olivia put herself in this position unintentionally, nobody understands the situation like ourselves, and that’s the main point behind today.’

It looks like the LI drama is set to continue LONG after the show finished.