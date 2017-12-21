The Love Island star appeared to ‘like’ a snap that poked fun at Harvey, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome

He’s known for his controversial antics but fans have blasted the latest move from Love Island star Mike Thalassitis as a step too far.

It appears Mike, 24, liked a post on Twitter that poked fun at Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey – and understandably people were not impressed.

One fan fumed: ‘@MikeThalassitis liking a post that takes the p*ss out of @KatiePrice disabled son is not only disgusting but in your position very irresponsible – condoning bullying of somebody who can’t defend themselves!’

Glamour model Katie, 39, has spoken out many times in the past on sick social media users mocking 15-year-old Harvey – who is also partially sighted and on the autistic spectrum – and in April appeared alongside him on Loose Women.

She also launched a petition to make online bullying a crime, explaining: ‘Trolling is a major problem in this day and age. People of all ages and backgrounds suffer every day, including my family – especially my son Harvey.

‘I have tried my best to expose people and even had two arrested but nothing was done and there were no repercussions or penalties for this behaviour.’

Despite the backlash from followers, at the time this article was published Mike had yet to ‘unlike’ the video.