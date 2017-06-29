Love Island latest! Meet the 11 new singletons set to shake things up in the villa…

Things are about to get VERY interesting in the Love Island villa

With Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island marking the end of Jonny Mitchell and Camilla Thurlow aka ‘Jomilla’ for good this time, we’re all still wiping away our tears and trying to get used to saying ‘Jyla’ (it’s just not the same).

But we barely have time to get over the drama since ITV bosses have decided to throw in 11, yes 11 new Islanders to well and truly shake things up as well as a brand new second villa.

And other than being totally confused about how this dramatic twist is going to work, we’re SUPER excited about the prospect of a bunch of new singletons making their mark on the group.

Now, after Simon was dramatically dumped from the villa – as chosen by the public AND the rest of the contestants – there’s not really that many solid couples left – which means the reality show newbies could be about to break some hearts.

We’ve got Olivia Attwood and cheeky farmer, Chris Hughes and their constant bickering – will either of these two be swayed by some beautiful new additions?

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are definitely on the rocks having spent the past week flirting up a storm with other people, so could this spell the end for them once and for all?

We’re praying that (our secret favourite couple) Marcel Sommerville and Gabby Allen aren’t tested by the dramatic twist – although after Jonny recently dumped Camilla for newbie, Tyla Carr – we’re not sure any couple is safe any more…



But one thing we are ready for, is Camilla and Montana Brown to FINALLY find their perfect matches because let’s be honest, after the turbulent few weeks they’ve had, these ladies DEFINITELY deserve it.

So, here they are – the new lads and ladies we’re all talking about. Got any favourites already? Let us know @CelebsNow!