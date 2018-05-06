It's back, people!

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Love Island is officially BACK as the first glimpse of this year’s series has landed – yay!

The trailer for the 2018 show was released on Saturday night and it’s safe to say that it’s got fans seriously excited for the programme.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Amber Davies HITS OUT over Kem Cetinay relationship as she goes public with new man

In the clip everyone’s fave host Caroline Flack takes the reigns of a plane featuring a whole host of hot swimwear-clad singletons lounging around and generally having a ball.

Flackers then warns the travellers: ‘Things are about to get turbulent.’

The group are told to ‘get grafting’ as they start partying – and it looks like a familiar face returns in the form of Cash Hughes, the baby doll that Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood famously adopted in the 2017 series.

As the celebrations continue, narrator Iain Stirling says: ‘Your only destination this summer.’

EEK, we can’t wait!

The sneak peek at this year’s show has sent fans wild, with one commenting on Twitter: ‘The excitement i have for this to start is unbelievable’

‘Oh my godddddd,’ one simply wrote, whilst another said: ‘Seeing an advert for #loveisland and yessss I AM SO READY for it to take over my life!!!’

Yep, us too tbh.

It comes after Caroline, 38, gave fans a teaser of her own by posting a saucy photo of herself modelling her pilot uniform – with just her undies on underneath.

‘THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET TURBULENT #loveisland 📸 @mrvermaak,’ the presenter captioned the steamy shot.

Love has certainly been in the air for Caroline lately, with the TV star having announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Andrew Brady last month after a whirlwind romance.

It’s not been quite such a good time for Love Island couples of past though – just a few days ago Marcel Somerville confirmed that he’d cheated on Gabby Allen, prompting the series three pair to split.

Fingers crossed for better luck with this year’s couples, eh?

Love Island series four is thought to be hitting our screens next month – bring it on!