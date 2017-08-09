The football player has been sent a barrage of abuse
They may have only been out of the Love Island villa, but Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have already been causing a load of drama.
And their roller coaster relationship hit an all time high this week when Grid Girl Liv was snapped getting very cosy with ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack.
But after rumours of a dramatic LI split swirled online, the reality pair soon rubbished the claims with Chris publicly declaring Liv as ‘his princess’.
Unfortunately for Liv’s footballer ex, Bradley the drama didn’t end there as Love Island fans have now sent the 23-year-old a barrage of online abuse following the incident.
After enjoying – what looked like – an intimate chat with Olivia outside Faces nightclub in Essex online bullies have been branding the Blackburn Rovers a ‘snake’ and an ‘ugly motherf**ker’.
And following the comments, Bradley has now deleted his Twitter account altogether – although vile trolls have now been targetting his Instagram page instead. Harsh, right?
Not long after the cosy shots of Bradley and Olivia emerged online, Chris didn’t do much to squash the rumours of a split after taking to Instagram with a cryptic message reading: ‘Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it’ – before swiftly deleting the first line.
Sources then claimed Chris was ‘furious’ over his girlfriend’s behaviour, with an insider telling The Sun: ‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’
Only adding to the dramz, Love Island co-star and Olivia’s former partner, Muggy Mike Thalassitis – threw an ‘I told you so’ at the pair by sharing a screenshot of the moment he warned Chris about his girlfriend.
Not that Olivia’s bothered as she then went on to praise her 22-year-old beau, Tweeting: ‘Make no mistake. I know what I have. Chris is everything people think he is and so much more. He puts up with this wild child like a hero x’.
We have a feeling this is only the start of the Chris and Olivia drama…