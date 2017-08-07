Love Island’s Olivia Attwood hits back at claims of shock ‘SPLIT’ from Chris Hughes after she’s spotted ‘all over’ footballer

The fiery reality stars are rumoured to have split over the weekend

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood were the perfect Love Island couple – we saw fights, tantrums and a whole load of d*** sand.

But while the pair won the nation over with their seemingly genuine affection, it appears the LI bubble could be over already after reports emerged they had split.

Yup, just three weeks since coming third in the ITV2 show, reality favourite Chris is said to have dumped Liv after she was spotted getting very cosy with another man on a night out.

It’s like Muggy Mike all over again…

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, 26-year-old Liv can be seen getting close to Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Deck outside Faces nightclub in Essex.

The pair were spotted together in the smoking area, where they were snapped leaning in towards each other before Liv later reportedly followed him into a taxi.

However, after a source told The Sun Online that Chris had ‘dumped’ his girlfriend after being left ‘furious and heartbroken’ by the photos, now Olivia has hit back at the claims with a very sassy Tweet.

Writing to her 237k followers, the former Grid girl said: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.’

So does this mean they HAVEN’T broken up? Well if Chris’ social media is anything to go by, something is definitely going on as the 22-year-old took to Instagram on Monday with a solo selfie.

Next to the smiley shot, Chris wrote the inspiration message: ‘Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it’ – with the first part swiftly being deleted.



Whatever makes you smile, keep it. A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

The rumour-mill then went into overdrive as a source told The Sun: ‘Chris has told his close friends it’s all over.

‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’

Well, if the pair have called it a day, that leaves us with just one question – who will get custody of Cash Hughes?