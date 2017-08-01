It wasn’t Liv’s haircut that had everyone talking...

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood is clearly making the most of being back in the real world. She took to Instagram today to show off a new, shorter hair do – and there’s no denying she looks incredible.

The stunning blonde also revealed she’s off on another adventure, uploading the snap from an airport departures lounge. But it wasn’t Liv’s hair that got her followers – and brother Max – talking…

‘Peak times when you go on a TV show for 8 weeks and have over a million followers but the girl at Starbucks still calls you Liz,’ Max wrote, pointing out Olivia’s coffee cup with the wrong name scrawled on the side.

Me and my new 💇🏼 are out ✈️ A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

Other comments from fans included:

‘Who tf do they think they are calling her Liz? Only been on the show for 7 weeks.’

‘How does Starbucks not know her name though?’

‘Chris and Liz are such a great couple…’

‘Starbucks got your name wrong, they must do it on purpose!’

‘LIZ on the cup! Hair on fleek.’

Don’t worry Liv, it’s happened to us all…

Some fans also suggested Olivia could’ve been on her way to meet boyfriend Chris Hughes and their ‘son’ Cash, who were in Blackpool on Monday night for a nightclub PA.

Chris, 22, posted a photo of him and Cash taking a stroll along around the town. He wrote: ‘Took the lad out today to the beach, and to see some sights.’

The loveable farmer later added: ‘If Cash comes to my PAs, I’m a little concerned he’s gonna be more popular than me, and I may have to get the DJ to turn the music down a touch.’

Liv and Chris: We love you.