This girl is ALWAYS honest!

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood came under criticism during her time on the show due to her turbulent relationship with beau Chris Hughes.

And now the reality star has celebrated reaching 1M Instagram followers in the only way she knows how.

Olivia took to the social media site on Friday to say thank you to those that have helped her hit the 1mill mark, with a totally CUTE snap of her and Chris.

She wrote: ‘1 MILL!!!! I can’t believe it!! Thank you so much to every single person who follows me.’

1 MILL!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙I can't believe it!! Thank you so much to every single person who follows me. The ones who support me and even the ones who follow me just because they love to hate me 😉 I'm doing it for all the girls who say it like it is!! Keep being you 🦄💜🦄💜 love you all!! A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

‘The ones who support me and even the ones who follow me just because they love to hate me I’m doing it for all the girls who say it like it is!! Keep being you love you all!!’

Fans of the reality star couldn’t help but praise her on her total honesty and for thanking her ‘haters’, one user wrote: ‘Love the caption! keep it real.’

Another said: ‘Love u u just say what u think and that’s what I do I love u hope u and Chris have a wonderful time together’

Whilst a third added: ‘I love you for who you are! Your fab and love that you don’t hold back.’

Chris and Liv made it to the final of the hit ITV2 show despite a whole heap of dramz during their time within the villa.

Who could forget that super awks ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis sitch?

Yep, no one.

But despite it all, this pair have thankfully come out of the other side and are proving more popular than ever, with Chris now at 1.3M Instagram followers.

And it looks like the couple are stronger than ever, as Liv even visited Chris’ beloved farm.

We think this reality couple just might be in it for the long haul.