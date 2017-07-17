Eek! Another islander's Mum is not happy...



Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood has had some what of an eventful time within the villa to say the least, with her on/off relationship with fellow islander Chris Hughes at the forefront.

And now Olivia’s mum, Jennifer Attwood has slammed the ‘well-edited’ hit ITV show.

In Sunday night’s ep of the nations favourite show Olivia made things official with beau Chris as she asked him if he wanted her to be his girlfriend.

The blonde beauty showered Chris with compliments after the pair had split several times within the week, and with the shock arrival of Liv’s former lover Mike Thalassitis it looked like the couple could be over for good.

With many fans quick to criticize the reality star, branding her as ‘fake’ and claiming she is only in it for the £50,000 prize, her mother has been quick to leap to her defence.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Jennifer said: ‘she’s not playing a game, it’s very well-edited.’

She added: ‘Obviously they’re creating a fantastic show, but the Olivia I know is a very loving girl with very strong family values, she’s one of kindest people I know and that doesn’t come across. It’s very upsetting.’

Olivia and Chris recently enjoyed some ‘alone time’ – er, in a communal bedroom – after becoming an official couple, with Jennifer revealing that it’s only ‘natural’ for the couple to get intimate.

‘She’s one of last ones to do anything physical. I’ve been watching her body language and I know there’s something real there.’

And when it comes to her daughter’s choice in men it looks like she is more than happy with her now boyfriend Chris, ‘I think he’s lovely, he’s absolutely charming. He’s a fantastic role model for young boys and young men – he’s a gentleman.’

Following the recent revelation that Montana Brown’s mum claimed the show was directed, it seems as though these islander’s mum’s sure have A LOT to say.

But with this couple looking stronger than ever and with the final looming it looks like they could be real contenders for that Love Island crown.