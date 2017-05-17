Love Island’s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen bag their own TV show filming their actual WEDDING DAY

We're hooked already...





As we prepare ourselves for another summer of fun, games and hopefully a load of controversy, it’s hard to believe it’s almost been a whole year since the last season of Love Island.

And boy have we come a long way since a bunch of single hopefuls were thrown into the luxury villa in Mallorca.

We’ve seen A LOT of breakups, make-ups and even a LI baby as 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently announced they’re going to be parents!

But if there’s one couple that everyone’s been rooting for since the show ended, it’s runners up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen as after getting engaged last year, the pair have gone on to become the ultimate power couple.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

And it looks like these two are showing no signs of slowing down as it has been revealed that the loved-up pair are now planning on filming their very own reality show – Katie Price and Pete Andre style.

OK, we need to see this now…

According to the Daily Star, the three-part series will follow the couple’s wedding planning, stag & hen dos and the actual ceremony.

The source revealed: ‘It’s being shopped to ITVBe as a spin off to Love Island.

More: Love Island’s Olivia Buckland gives a sneak peek into home life with Alex Bowen and it’s VERY surprising!

‘Execs are definitely keen to extend the interest of Love Island and keep the audience interested.

‘Chances are they’ll air just as series 3 finishes to keep the show’s momentum going.’

Making memories with my man. @ab_bowen off to @bikinibeachcv for some sushi & drinks 🥂❤🍱🍣 A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on May 3, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

And it seems like Olivia and Alex are completely on board as the source added: ‘It’s a really exciting project for them and they hope ITVBe share the same vision.

‘They were one of the show’s most loved couples and they’re still together.

‘Viewers definitely felt Olivia and Alex were robbed of the prize money by the winning couple.

‘Olivia and Alex were the real winners and have received the highest followings on social media.

Now, bosses are hoping to turn that coverage into cash.’

And with Liv due to show off her wedding dress on Say Yes To The Dress on Friday – it looks like these two really are taking us along with them for their whole journey. And we can’t WAIT.