Watch out Olivia’s got her claws out!

Last night saw the return of our fave summer show, Love Island, of course! Caroline Flack welcomed 11 new islanders in the search of sun, sea and love.

However one of the island’s newcomers got former contestant Olivia Buckland riled with some of her comments.

Montana Brown, who looks set to be a great star for the show, claimed that due to her middle class background, she was looking for someone a little more grounded, ‘He might be a scaffolder from Birmingham, you never know!’

Which is a bit awks, because who happens to be a scaffolder from that neck of the woods? Olivia’s Love Island beau Alex Bowen!

And it turned out Olivia was less than happy with those comments, taking to social media to mark her territory and share her views on the new girl, tweeting: ‘Erm Montana it ain’t gonna be a scaf from Birmingham. Get your own #LOVEISLAND’

She added: ‘Maybe she means she hopes to find someone nice like my man @ab_bowen07 her own version. Maybe. #LoveIsland’

Olivia then took to MissPap’s Instagram to say she was ‘getting bad vibes already’ from the new reality star. Eek!

However, as the show went on, Olivia appeared to have a change of heart and warmed to Montana, tweeting: ‘Nah in all seriousness @MontanaRoseB is a sort she deserves a sick guy! #LoveIsland’

Olivia, who found love on the island with now-fiancée Alex Bowen in last year’s series, has nothing to worry about, as after last night’s episode it appears Montana only has eyes for fellow islander Dom Lever…

Words: Chloe Andrews