‘I was really struggling’: Love Island’s Olivia Buckland praises the raunchy show for healing her depression and anxiety

She didn't have the smoothest ride prior to life in the villa

Last year’s Love Island runner-up Olivia Buckland has sky rocketed to success since the series ended last summer. She’s landed clothing line deals, TV presenting jobs and even bought herself a range rover.

But Olivia’s life before Love Island wasn’t all sunshine and roses, as she has recently revealed that she struggled with depression and anxiety prior to her time in the villa.

The blonde beauty has praised the show for bringing her out of her shell and says she is grateful for the changes it has made in her life.

‘Before I went on the show, I was really struggling. I was living on my own and I didn’t like my job, so I had really bad anxiety and was also struggling with depression,’ she confessed.

Olivia also believes that the real her has been allowed to shine through, all thanks to her stint on the ITV2 hit, saying: ‘Love Island brought me out of my shell. Now everyone’s seen the real me, and I’m so grateful for that.’

Despite now being happily engaged with fellow Love Island star Alex Bowen, Olivia’s romantic history has been a rocky one.

She said: ‘I’ve been through a lot in previous relationships. I’ve been cheated on and had bad boyfriends. I don’t deal well with that sort of thing.’

The same might not be said for Olivia’s Love Island bestie, Cara De Le Hoyde, who recently split from her ex-Islander beau, Nathan Massey, despite being pregnant with his child!

However, Olivia has assured us that Cara is doing well.

She revealed: ‘She’s finding out the sex of the baby soon, we’re so excited. She’s been a bit more tired recently. It’s hard for her but she’s been so happy!’

Olivia also gave the deets on how Nathan’s coping, telling Reveal Magazine: ‘He’s getting to grips with things now. He and Cara are good at communicating. I don’t think there’s a chance they’ll get back together. They work better as friends.’