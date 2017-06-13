OMG! Which Love Island star gave Olivia Buckland a bloody nose on a drunken night out?

Things got a bit out of hand during Olivia's trip to Spain!

While the newest Love Island recruits are getting to grips with life in the villa, last year’s contestants are still very much on our radar.

And no more so than reality power couple Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who are busy giving us serious #relationshipgoals.

But despite leaving the show almost a year ago, it looks like Olivia and Alex are just as much a part of the Love Island family as they headed back to Spain this weekend to hang out with a few old pals and enjoy the sunshine.

Unfortunately for Essex girl, Olivia things got a bit out of hand when one particular LI star ended up giving her a nosebleed during a night out!

Writing in her new! column, Olivia confessed: ‘We had a great night out with voice over man, Iain Stirling‘.

‘We all go a bit drunk and he picked me up on the dance floor, swung me round and smashed my nose into another man, I got a massive nose bleed and it ended up getting really swollen! He felt so bad. ‘

Landed in #loveisland and look who I bumped into. 😍 A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Ouch! Luckily it looks like there’s no lasting damage for the reality beauty as Olivia appeared on spin-off show, ‘Love Island, After Sun’ on Sunday evening looking as flawless as ever.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old has also been dishing the dirt on her favourite Islanders on this year’s series and recently admitted she wasn’t too pleased with Hertfordshire-born Montana Brown.

Following Monatana’s telly debut, she could be seen chatting on her VT about what kind of man she wants to find during her time on the show – admitting: ‘I’m looking for a scaffolder from Birmingham’.

Now, we’re not claiming to be detectives over here but that sounds an awful lot like Olivia’s Brummy fiance, Alex. Awks!

Although Olivia isn’t one to hold a grudge and recently admitted after watching Montana come out of her shell – she’s not all bad!

Phew, because we’re not sure we can handle any more LI drama!