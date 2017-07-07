The reality star was blown away by Holly's bod when she appeared on the daytime telly show

Love Island‘s Olivia Buckland might have only left the villa a year ago, but her career has sky rocketed.

The stylish Essex lady ALREADY has her own clothing AND bikini range, and now Olivia has even launched her own killer t-shirt collection.

Oh yeah, not to mention she’s currently loved-up with her super hot fiancée and fellow Islander, Alex Bowen…

But recently the star has found another way to carry on her showbiz domination after landing a huge gig on This Morning as a Love Island correspondent.

Well, who better to talk us through the villa shenanigans than someone who’s already done it?

And speaking to Now ahead of the launch of her ‘Top Culture’ tee collection with MissPap, Olivia admitted that – while she was super excited to join the team over at ITV – it was presenter Holly Willoughby‘s incredible bod that really impressed her.

‘Holly is absolutely gorgeous’, the 23-year-old told us.

‘I know there’s been a bit in the press about her but she looked absolutely incredible.

‘Her figure is a joke and when I met her I was like “omg”.’ Agreed!

Thirty-six-year-old, Holly has faced a lil’ concern amongst fans recently after a few noticed that she might have lost a bit of weight.

But while some followers have commented that the mum-of-three is ‘losing her trademark curves’, and Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha was even caught saying she’s ‘disappearing’ – Olivia has assured us she is still looking as great as ever… Phew!

And as well as crushing on everyone’s favourite daytime telly star, Olivia also revealed she’d love to get herself a permanent spot next to Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield.

‘I’d love it to be regular,’ she said.

‘I actually love Holly and Phil they were so sweet and made me feel confident, so I’d just love a presenting job on there.’

Any ITV bosses reading? Sign Olivia up!

Olivia’s brand new collection ‘Top Culture’ is available from MissPap now. The exclusive line features cute crop tops, dresses and boxy fit tees all complete with sassy slogans.



Check out some of Olivia’s designs in the gallery above!