Stars of Love Island Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes were on the rocks again last night, after he discovered how she really feels about hunky Mike Thalassitis.

During a game which saw tweets about the islanders read out, poor Chris discovered – just hours before declaring her love for him – Olivia confessed to wanting to sleep with Mike.

Despite Olivia insisting ‘sex and love do not correlate’, Chris was understandably upset and raged at his lover. As fans took to social media in drones to slam Olivia, her family posted a statement on Instagram.

‘Why is Chris and Olivia’s relationship under constant spotlight?’ Her sister Georgia asked. ‘All this distress deliberately triggered for maximum exposure effect over jest between a group of girls, are all the other couples not worth testing? Either way it’s difficult to watch the girl we love so upset.’

'Why is Chris and Olivia's relationship under constant spotlight?' Her sister Georgia asked. 'All this distress deliberately triggered for maximum exposure effect over jest between a group of girls, are all the other couples not worth testing? Either way it's difficult to watch the girl we love so upset.'

But the post did not go down well with fans of the show, who accused Olivia of having double standards after she had a go at Chris for laughing at a tweet from rapper Stormzy that read: ‘Chris you’re too good for her mate.’

One furious follower wrote: ‘She’s a bully and mentally attacking him, if it was the other way around and a man was being this vindictive to a woman he’s get in so much trouble.’

Another said: ‘Chris is upset that she said she’d sh*g someone else and she responds by calling him a pathetic loser. WTF?’

But some were more sympathetic, with one reasoning: ‘I’m torn between feeling sorry for her and not liking her, part of me thinks it’s the way she protects herself but I think if it was the other way around and it was Chris doing to her there would be even more hate.’

What did you think of Chris and Olivia’s showdown last night? Let us know on Facebook and Instagram.