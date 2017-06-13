Should Dom be worried?

As many who appear on Love Island do, Jessica Shears has an ex who is not a stranger to reality TV himself: Rogan O’Connor, star of Ex On The Beach.

Since Jessica is currently enjoying the charms of Dom Lever in a villa in Marbella at the moment, it’s safe to say that her romance with Rogan didn’t quite work out – and now Rogan’s revealed the reason he called things to an end after only two months…

More: OMG! Which Love Island star gave Olivia Buckland a bloody nose on a drunken night out?

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Rogan – who also has Vicky Pattison and Bianca Gascoigne in his roster of former loves – has spoken out about Jessica since she made her entrance on the island last week.

And though he looks back on their time together, earlier this year, fondly, he admits in a recent chat that he wasn’t as ready for a serious relationship as she was.

‘Jess was looking for love, as you might be able to tell, and I definitely wasn’t,’ he said frankly. ‘It was nice while it lasted, but in the end she was after a relationship and I wasn’t.’

More: ‘Fake as f*ck!’ Kady McDermott slams Love Island’s Jessica and Dom

When asked by new! magazine whether she got serious quite quickly, Rogan, 26, agreed – and even claimed that she was angling for marriage and a baby carriage:

‘Yeah, she was talking about marriage and kids and stuff like that. She was ready for all that and that’s what she’s trying for on the show obviously.

‘But I’d just got out of a long-term relationship with a girl I was madly in love with, so I wasn’t ready to rush into anything…

‘It got pretty intense. It kind of scared me off a little bit.’

Eek! Looks like Jess is looking for something real – we hope Dom’s ready, or this will surely lead to heartbreak…

Rogan has recently been suggested to be the co-star in an explicit leaked tape, featuring Jess – and although he’s not confirmed that it is indeed him, we can only imagine that it’s unexpected release will only make things more awkward between them if they meet again…