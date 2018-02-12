Eeek! We're not sure Scott's ex Kady is going to be too happy about this...

Love Island might have finished over six months ago, but the drama outside the villa definitely isn’t over after former star Scott Thomas sparked speculation he’s dating last year’s winner, Amber Davies.

Following his split from co-star Kady McDermott, the LI lad reportedly shared a cosy pic on Snapchat enjoying pizza with 21-year-old Amber, before quickly deleting it. Eeeek!

Unfortunately, he clearly wasn’t quick enough as followers picked up on the telling snap and began sharing it – which we can’t imagine went down too well with Kady.

Especially after she’s been locked in a rather public feud with Welsh beauty Amber since last year’s series of the show.

And while Scott is yet to comment on his reported new romance, now Kady’s mum has got involved in the drama as she took to Twitter on Sunday to blast her daughter’s ex.

Replying to a fan, Kerry said: ‘They both put photo up having pizza at his flat ten minutes ago of which has now been deleted. It’s all good it’s a great match they like the same thing.

‘We knew a long time ago. Let’s just hope he got a new mattress.’ Ouch!

It comes after Kady threw serious shade at Love Island winner Amber earlier this year – revealing she ‘wasn’t surprised’ that she’d broken up with Kem Cetinay .

‘I wasn’t surprised to hear Amber and Kem had split. Amber is not as genuine as Kem. I wasn’t impressed by her on the show’, she said.

‘I’ve never met Amber – and I don’t plan on meeting her either. She has blocked me on Twitter actually. People forget it was my series that got the ratings up. We made the show big.’

She then even outed Amber for wearing the same outfit as her at the NTA’s this year. Awks!

Although there’s been no word on whether Amber and Scott are actually a thing or just good pals, a source close to Scott has since denied the rumours.

‘They’re just friends’, they told The Sun.

‘They’re under the same management so they obviously are going to bump into each other and spend a bit of time together.’

Hmm… We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out.