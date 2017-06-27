Looks like everything is about to change...

Love Island has thrown us all sorts of curveballs so far this year – the Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis fandango, anyone? – but they’ve been small fry compared to what looks set to happen next…

Show bosses are reportedly about to throw the biggest spanner in the works ever by SPLITTING the couples up in a jaw-dropping shock twist.

Yep, apparently the boys and girls will be separated and moved into two different villas, meaning their loyalty to each other will be put to the test more than ever before.

Not only that but new housemates will arrive at the villa of the opposite sex which could lead to sparks flying…

‘They’re going to split all the boys and girls up so they’ll be in separate accommodation,’ a source allegedly close to the show says.

‘Even more newbies are going to be sent in this week to shake things up. It’s going to be the biggest thing to happen to the show.’

Wowzers. Apparently the second villa isn’t actually too far away from the original one – but far enough for trouble to arise.

‘Because of the villa’s remote location, the second house will be in the same town,’ the insider tells The Mirror. ‘But is far enough away that both groups can get up to whatever they want

‘The secret location is going to be used for two or three days and new girls will be sent into the boys’ house to test them, and new boys will go into the girls’ house. It’s to test the loyalty of current relationships and it’s going to be explosive.’

So could this lead to friction between settled couples like Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen? Or perhaps give Islanders who haven’t found love yet the chance for something to blossom? EEK, we can hardly wait!

This gobsmacking news comes after Caroline Flack hinted at an upcoming twist on Sunday night’s edition of spin-off show Aftersun but didn’t give away any hints about what it might be.

Meanwhile the shocks kept on coming on Monday night as viewers saw another couple get dumped from the villa after Islanders were asked to vote for the pair who they felt were the least compatible.

The group chose Chloe Crowhurst and Sam Gowland as the unlucky duo and so they were forced to pack their bags and head home.

Which is a shame really given that they’re about to miss out on this HUGE twist excitement!