Love Island SEX crisis! Which couples will get it on to stop viewers switching off?

The latest show dumping has got producers VERY worried...

There’s loads of things that spring to mind when we think of Love Island.

Romantic dates, screaming arguments, awkward break up chats on that dreaded bench and of course, sex.

Yup, the hot singletons may have gone on the show to find love, but if there’s one thing that’s going to get people talking – it’s a whole lot of romping.

Unfortunately for viewers at home, after Wednesday night’s shock dumping – which saw Islanders Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis leave the villa for good – it seems like the ITV2 show will see a bit of a dry spell.

Now, if you’ve been watching – which, of course you have – you’ll know that there’s only two couples who have been getting jiggy under the sheets and that’s Jess and Dom Lever and Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

And after Jess was chosen to get dumped from the show by the rest of the boys – according to the Daily Star – this has got producers worried there won’t be enough steamy action to keep viewers glued.

Even Islanders agree there’s not been enough naughty antics, as footballer Mike – aka Muggy Mike – told the publication: ‘Compared to last year where there was lots of romping, we are lagging behind.

‘This year’s house is too friendly and not sexy. There’s no passion. What’s that all about? You’d expect everyone to be mad about each other and getting it on.’

But Mike’s not the only one who thinks things need spicing up, after viewers slammed the show earlier this week saying last year’s series had more drama.

One disgruntled fan wrote: ‘Dunno if this is harsh or not. But this #LoveIsland lot are not topping last year at allllll!!! Need more things going on, it’s so slow !’

While another agreed: ‘Love island this year compared to last year is sooooo shit.’

Well, now that Mike’s out of the way, maybe Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes will be next to sneak into the Hideaway, or will it be Marcel Sommerville and Gabby Allen?

One thing we do know is that when Caroline Flack throws in two new Islanders – Tyla and Simon – on Thursday night, things could get a whole lot steamier.