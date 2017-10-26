A publicist has offered a reward after the footage was snatched

A Love Island couple are said to be ‘devastated’ after a sex tape they made was stolen from their publicist’s car.

The X-rated footage made by the unnamed pair – who appeared in this year’s show – was snatched from the vehicle at a motorway service station, leading to a police investigation.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Marcel Somerville shades Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay

Publicist Rob Cooper is now offering a reward for the return of the video, which he says was taken when he pulled into the facility at Peterborough when he had finished a photoshoot with a client.

‘The laptop and three SD cards were in a laptop sleeve placed in the footwell on the passengers side alongside some paperwork,’ he explains.

‘I was on the phone to another client via a handsfree kit, so when I pulled into the services I ended the call at 6:06pm, then after spending ten minutes inside I reconnected the phone and continued my journey at 6:17pm, thats how I can be so specific on timings.

‘When I returned to the car, I noticed that the door was slightly jarred open, however, there was a Louis Vuitton backpack on the back seat which was still there so I assumed I was just being paranoid – when I got home I realised the laptop sleeve was gone along with its contents.’

Rob claims that the couple – who had sex during their time in the villa – had apparently agreed to release the footage on the ‘condition it was worth more than £100k’ and hoped to negotiate a deal with the same company responsible for marketing Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s sex tapes.

There are now fears that it could be leaked online, something that Rob has pointed out is an offence.

‘If the images get into the wrong hands, they could be uploaded online,’ he tells The Mirror. ‘Thats why we’ve decided to make it public and offer a generous reward for their safe return of the individually coded bag.

‘The images are worthless to anyone who may have them, they are classed as stolen goods and if the images were to be uploaded then the vendor is committing revenge porn, which is obviously illegal.’

He says that the couple have made their families aware in case the intimate film – which was made in August just weeks after Love Island ended – is leaked and he hopes that it will be returned as the pair face losing a big-money contract if not.

A reward of £25k is being offered if the seal on the zip lock bag containing the SD card had not been broken, but if it has been tampered with this will drop to £10k upfront with three yearly payments of £5k.

‘It’s not ideal but its something that may ensure it’s safe return without any damages,’ says Rob.

‘The couple have been very understanding, no one expects to have their car broken into within ten minutes during rush hour at a busy motorway services.’