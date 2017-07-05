‘I’m done watching!’ Love Island viewers OUTRAGED following the show’s latest shock dumping…

All four newbies were kicked out, but fans wanted THESE Islanders to leave instead

Another day, another Love Island drama and this time ITV2 bosses decided that the villa was getting too crowded – so enlisted the help of the British public to get rid of FOUR Islanders.

Earlier this week, it was announced viewers at home could vote for their favourite boy and the favourite girl – with those with the least votes in danger of being dumped from the villa.

Chyna Ellis and Nathan Joseph were first to be kicked out as they were swiftly voted the least popular… Brutal!

But in ANOTHER twist, Marcel Sommerville and Montana Brown – who got the most votes for favourite boy and favourite girl – had to choose which of the next two islanders with the lowest votes to send home.

Which meant the other two newbies Danielle Seller and Craig Lawson had to pack their bags and move out of the Majorcan villa – leaving Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr safe by the skin of their teeth.

Despite the power of the vote being with us folk at home, it turns out some viewers were outraged that Jonny and Tyla made it through and took to Twitter to blast the decision.

One angry fan vented: ‘#LoveIsland clearly don’t care about what the public want… you know the ones who watch the show … @itv2 need to get Tyla and Jonny gone.’

Another fumed: ‘Okay. I’m done watching #loveisland.. not until Jonny’s gone. I’m f**kin serious, I have an attitude! WE DON’T WANT HIM, WTF!?’

While a third viewer raged: ‘I want to know how the hell were Jonny and Tyla not the least voted contestants? JUST HOW?! # LoveIsland’.

And there’s a lot more where that came from…

Blimey! The public turned on Jonny after he dumped the nation’s sweetheart, Camilla Thurlow for Tyla last week ending Jomilla for good and breaking everyone’s hearts.

He then ended up snogging Essex girl Tyla just moments after ditching Camilla – which didn’t sit to well with everyone at home.

Can these two turn it back around before the next public vote? They’re going to have to try pretty hard!