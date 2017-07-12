And fans aren't too happy about it

As always, the Love Island singletons have treated us to a whole host of brilliant phrases this year.

There’s been eggs in baskets, a few tuna melts and a whole load of paper – although we’re still not 100% sure what ‘muggy’ means.

Despite basically needing an Islander dictionary to follow the show, fans have been loving the popular one-liners so much that high-street favourite, Primark have created a whole range of printed t-shirts dedicated to the ITV2 show.

And with slogans such as ‘#Grafting’, ‘100% My Type On Paper’, ‘I used to be in Blazin Squad’, ‘#AbsoluteMelt’ and ‘I Got A Text’ – we want all of them.

Unsurprisingly, these £6 tees have flown off the shelves with LI fans everywhere dying to be branded with their favourite quote from the villa.

But after the high street chain revealed on Twitter that the tops have sold out already – although they’ll be restocked ASAP – it seems some die-hard viewers are desperate to get their hands on one sooner.

So much so that they’re being flogged for FIVE TIMES the price on eBay…

Yup for up to £27, you can impress your friends with one of the tees. Outrageous, right?

Luckily, Primark have announced he slogan tops will be available to buy in selected stores for a reasonable £6 again on Saturday… Phew!

Although that hasn’t stopped fans moaning about it on Twitter, with one blasting: ‘@Primark how come you’ve only sent Love Island t-shirts to your largest stores? None in Nottingham even. #muggy if you ask me.’

While another angry fan commented: ‘You dropped the ball big time Primark, no Love Island tees at 9am or 10am, now sold out, REALLY? You pretty well p****d off 2 women!’

And a third added: ‘@Primark only selling Love Island t-shirts in 14 shops #muggy.’

OKAY, we think we’ve finally got the hang of this ‘#muggy’ thing…